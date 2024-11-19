News & Insights

HeraMED Ltd. Schedules General Meeting Amid Digital Maternity Care Advances

November 19, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Ltd., a leader in digital maternity care transformation, has announced a General Meeting on December 19, 2024. The company, known for its innovative HeraBEAT and HeraCARE platforms, is encouraging shareholders to participate and vote on important resolutions. With a focus on improving maternal health through technology, HeraMED is poised to continue reshaping the prenatal and postpartum experience.

