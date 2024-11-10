HeraMED Ltd. Plans Major Securities Issue on ASX

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Ltd. has announced a plan to issue up to 60 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new securities placement. This move is aimed at raising capital and enhancing the company’s market position on the ASX. Interested investors should note the proposed issue date is set for December 17, 2024.

