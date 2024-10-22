HeraMED Ltd. Announces New Securities Issue Plan

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Ltd. has announced plans to issue 50 million new options with an exercise price of 2 cents, expiring four years from the date of issuance. This move is part of a strategic placement to potentially raise capital and enhance the company’s financial flexibility. Investors might find this opportunity attractive as it could impact the company’s market position and stock value.

