HeraMED Ltd. Announces Major Share Issuance Proposal

October 22, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Ltd. announces a new proposal to issue up to 182,352,924 fully paid ordinary shares, set to occur on October 29, 2024. This move could potentially impact the company’s market standing and attract interest from investors tracking stock expansions. As HeraMED navigates this issuance, market participants will be keen to assess its potential effects on share value.

