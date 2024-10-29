News & Insights

HeraMED Ltd. Announces Major ASX Share Quotation

October 29, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Ltd. has announced the quotation of 154,312,471 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant development for the company. This move could attract investor interest as it signals potential growth and expansion opportunities. Investors keen on the healthcare technology sector might find HeraMED’s latest announcement noteworthy.

