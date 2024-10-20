News & Insights

HeraMED Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raise

HeraMED Ltd. (AU:HMD) has released an update.

HeraMED Ltd. (ASX: HMD) has announced a trading halt on its shares pending an important announcement regarding a proposed capital raise. This move is aimed at managing its disclosure obligations and ensuring an orderly market. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or trading resumes on October 23, 2024.

