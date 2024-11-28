Herald Holdings Sees Profits Surge Despite Revenue Dip

Herald Holdings Limited (HK:0114) has released an update.

Herald Holdings Limited reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with profits surging to HK$27.78 million from HK$7.63 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue slightly decreased to HK$392.17 million, but a reduction in costs and an increase in other income contributed to a notable rise in profit margins. Investors may find the growth in earnings per share, which jumped to 4.50 HK cents, particularly encouraging.

