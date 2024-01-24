News & Insights

Hera sees 2027 EBITDA at 1.65 billion euros under new industrial plan

January 24, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Alessandro Parodi for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian utility Hera HRA.MI is targeting an increase in core earnings (EBITDA) to 1.65 billion euros ($1.80 billion) as part of its new industrial plan to 2027 it presented on Wednesday.

That constitutes a 27% increase from 1.3 billion euros in 2022.

The group, which sells gas, electricity and water to the Italian market, expects its dividends to rise by 28% compared to 2020, to 16 euro cents per share in 2027.

Hera plans to invest 4.4 billion euro in the five-year plan, with about 60% of investments going into decarbonisation and the circular economy. ($1 = 0.9179 euros)

