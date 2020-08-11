Her Mission: Teaching the Art of Grieving

As I continue to move through my senior years, I am learning that we have to deal with loss more and more often. This is to be expected, our friends and family are all getting older as we are. I have not been the best at dealing with loss in the past, and as time goes on, I’m realizing that I need to work on changing that.

Recently I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheila K. Collins whom I want to make my role model. With one foot into her eighth decade, she continues to combine her careers as a professional dancer and a social worker therapist. She believes that movement often surpasses words when trying to express thoughts and feelings. While teaching children movement and dance, she recognized she could use movement and people's experience of their own body and energy to really teach them how to connect with their own wisdom.

But this is not the talent I found most fascinating about Sheila. As a result of personal experiences, coupled with her training and expertise, Sheila is making it her mission to teach all who are willing to listen how to embrace the grief journey.

Personally assisting a dear friend, and both of her children through their final days, Sheila has been through the grief process and all of its hard lessons. She has already written one book called Warrior Mother, A Memoir of Fierce Love. Unbearable Loss and the Rituals That Heal and is now working on The Art of Grieving. According to Sheila, “If you love something, and you're going to lose it or it's going to change in some way, you're gonna have grief. So it's just so loaded into our experience of love and loss ... we have to get good at it. We have to learn how to get good at that process.”

“There are good experiences and bad experiences. What we don't really recognize is that within the most painful, difficult experiences, that's where the gold is. I mean, there is gold in there, I'm telling you. And if you think about it, even though it was tough and painful and challenging, afterwards there are things we would never trade.” In other words...don’t allow avoiding grief to saddle you with regrets.

Not long ago, I received a phone call from the daughter of an old friend who was dying of brain cancer. I had every intention of going to see him. But I let things get in the way, and he passed away before I made the trip. I think the underlying reason is that I didn’t want to face seeing a friend in those circumstances. Now, instead of enjoying a few moments with a friend and dealing with the grief process later, I experience regret every time I think of him.

As someone who is very uncomfortable dealing with the loss of people dear to me,

Sheila stands as an example of how I want to be. Even in her senior years she continues to share her talents with others and has a burning mission that gets her up and going every day. She is sharing her very positive attitude and approach to an often negatively perceived part of life with the hope of making a difference for all of us.

You can learn more about Sheila by listening to our podcast, Changing the Rules on your favorite podcast platform.

