Hepsiburada to Unveil Q1 2024 Financial Results

May 30, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

D-Market (HEPS) has released an update.

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading, known as Hepsiburada, is set to release its Q1 2024 earnings before market open on June 13, 2024. The Turkish e-commerce giant will also host a live webcast and conference call to discuss the financial outcomes. Recognized for empowering women entrepreneurs and offering a diverse array of services, Hepsiburada continues to be a dynamic player in Türkiye’s digital commerce landscape.

