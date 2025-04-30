Hepsiburada Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Hepsiburada filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, accessible on its investor relations website.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, operating as Hepsiburada, a prominent Turkish e-commerce platform, has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC on April 30, 2025. This report is accessible on Hepsiburada’s investor relations website and the SEC's site. The company offers to provide a hard copy of the report, including audited financial statements, free of charge to shareholders upon request. Hepsiburada combines direct sales and a marketplace model, featuring a wide range of services for merchants and consumers, including last-mile delivery, payment solutions, and a fintech platform called Hepsipay. Established in 2000, Hepsiburada aims to drive digital commerce and has initiatives supporting female entrepreneurs in Turkey.

Full Release



ISTANBUL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed under the SEC Filings section on Hepsiburada’s investor relations website at



https://investors.hepsiburada.com/en/financials/sec-filings



as well as on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



.





Hepsiburada will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request from the Hepsiburada Investor Relations Department at



ir@hepsiburada.com



.







About Hepsiburada







Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, operating through a hybrid model that combines first-party direct sales (1P) and a third-party marketplace (3P) with approximately 100 thousand merchants.





With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada serves as a reliable, innovative and purpose-driven companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform offers a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including last-mile delivery, fulfilment services, advertising solutions, cross-border sales, payment services and affordability solutions. Hepsiburada’s integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, provides secure payment solutions, including digital wallets, general-purpose loans, buy now pay later (BNPL) and one-click checkout, enhancing shopping convenience for consumers across online and offline while driving higher sales conversions for merchants.





Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-driven, leveraging its digital capabilities to empower women in the Turkish economy. In 2017, Hepsiburada launched the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ program, which has supported approximately 61 thousand female entrepreneurs across Türkiye in reaching millions of customers.







Investor Relations Contact









ir@hepsiburada.com









Media Contact









corporatecommunications@hepsiburada.com





