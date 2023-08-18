Hepsiburada CFO Korhan Oz Steps Down, Seckin Koseoglu Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) dba Hepsiburada, an e-commerce platform, announced on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Korhan Oz will resign, effective December 31 to pursue other business interests.

The company has appointed Seckin Koseoglu as its new finance chief, effective January 1.

Koseoglu joined the company as vice president of strategic finance in February. Prior to this role he has held leadership positions in pharmaceutical and FMCG companies like Amgen, Danone and P&G among others.

In pre-market activity, shares of HEPS are trading at $1.46 down 1.35% on Nasdaq.

