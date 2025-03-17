Hepsiburada Announces Successful Completion of "Trade and Technology Empowerment for the Earthquake Region" Program

Hepsiburada reports two-year results of its program empowering merchants in earthquake regions, boosting trade and supporting women entrepreneurs.

Hepsiburada, a prominent Turkish e-commerce platform, has announced the results of its "Trade and Technology Empowerment for the Earthquake Region" program, which ran from March 6, 2023, to March 11, 2025. During this 24-month period, approximately 10,400 active merchants emerged in the earthquake-affected areas, with over 6,500 new businesses successfully selling online through the platform. These sellers completed 9.1 million orders, resulting in a trade volume exceeding TRY 9.6 billion. Additionally, over 4,100 women entrepreneurs contributed to about TRY 840 million of this trade. The program also provided training to around 5,000 SMEs and tradespeople at specialized e-commerce centers. Hepsiburada's initiatives emphasize its commitment to supporting economic recovery and digital empowerment in the region following the earthquake.

The "Trade and Technology Empowerment for the Earthquake Region" program resulted in approximately 10,400 active merchants in the earthquake region, highlighting significant growth in online business activity.

Active sellers in the earthquake region achieved a noteworthy trade volume exceeding TRY 9.6 billion, reflecting strong consumer demand and business resilience.

The program empowered over 4,100 women entrepreneurs and cooperatives, generating approximately TRY 840 million, demonstrating Hepsiburada's commitment to gender equality and economic empowerment.

Approximately 5,000 SMEs and tradespeople were trained at the E-Commerce Specialization Centers, enhancing skills and supporting the local economy's recovery and growth.

The program's conclusion may raise questions about ongoing support and engagement in the earthquake region, potentially impacting local merchants' future viability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights inherent uncertainties and risks, which could affect investor confidence in the company's projected performance.

The press release emphasizes caution against undue reliance on forward-looking statements, possibly indicating a lack of assurance in the company's future outcomes and creating apprehension among stakeholders.

What is the "Trade and Technology Empowerment for the Earthquake Region" program?

The program aimed to support merchants in earthquake-affected areas of Turkey through training and online sales opportunities.

How many new businesses joined Hepsiburada in the program?

Over 6,500 new businesses started selling their products online through Hepsiburada during the program.

What was the total trade volume generated by the program?

The program generated a trade volume exceeding TRY 9.6 billion through active sellers in the earthquake region.

How many women entrepreneurs benefited from the program?

More than 4,100 women entrepreneurs and cooperatives generated approximately TRY 840 million through the program.

How many SMEs received training during the program?

About 5,000 SMEs and tradespeople received training at the E-Commerce Specialization Centers in the affected regions.

Full Release



ISTANBUL, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “



Hepsiburada



”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as “



Hepsiburada



” or the “



Company



”), announces the 24-month results of the “Trade and Technology Empowerment for the Earthquake Region” program (the “



Program



”) for the period from March 6, 2023 to March 11, 2025.





Since the Program’s launch in March 2023:





• The total number of active merchants operating in the earthquake region has reached approximately 10,400, with over 6,500 new businesses selling their products online through Hepsiburada.





• Active sellers in the earthquake region sold a total of 13.5 million products through 9.1 million orders, generating a trade volume exceeding TRY 9.6 billion.





• The trade volume generated by over 4,100 women entrepreneurs and women’s cooperatives in the region reached approximately TRY 840 million.





• The number of SMEs and tradespeople receiving training at the E-Commerce Specialization Centers in Adana, Hatay, and Kahramanmaraş reached approximately 5,000.





The Program ended this month, following the expiration of its two-year term.







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. However, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.







About Hepsiburada







Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, operating through a hybrid model that combines first-party direct sales (1P) and a third-party marketplace (3P) with approximately 100 thousand merchants.





With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada serves as a reliable, innovative and purpose-driven companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform offers a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including last-mile delivery, fulfilment services, advertising solutions, cross-border sales, payment services and affordability solutions. Hepsiburada’s integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, provides secure payment solutions, including digital wallets, general-purpose loans, buy now pay later (BNPL) and one-click checkout, enhancing shopping convenience for consumers across online and offline while driving higher sales conversions for merchants.





Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-driven, leveraging its digital capabilities to empower women in the Turkish economy. In 2017, Hepsiburada launched the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ program, which has supported nearly 57.5 thousand female entrepreneurs across Türkiye in reaching millions of customers.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.