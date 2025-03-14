Hepsiburada Announces Fourth Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities Totaling TRY 500 Million

Hepsiburada issued TRY 500 million in asset-backed securities to support its BNPL business, following previous issuances.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, known as Hepsiburada, announced the issuance of TRY 500 million in asset-backed securities as part of a TRY 2 billion program, settling on March 12, 2025. This marks the fourth issuance of securities aimed at boosting the company's "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) business while reducing its working capital impact. The new issue follows three previous issuances totaling TRY 1 billion and consists of five tranches with an average maturity of 70 days and an annual interest rate of 42.75%. Hepsiburada serves as a prominent Turkish e-commerce platform, offering a range of services including digital payment solutions and support for female entrepreneurs through its initiatives.

Potential Positives

Hepsiburada successfully completed its fourth issuance of asset-backed securities, raising TRY 500 million, which demonstrates strong financial market confidence in the company.

The funds raised will support the sustainable growth of Hepsiburada's BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) business and reduce its impact on working capital, indicating strategic financial management.

This issuance is part of a larger strategy, following previous issuances totaling TRY 1.45 billion, showcasing the company's ability to attract significant investment over time.

Potential Negatives

Hepsiburada's reliance on asset-backed securities, including a fourth issuance totaling TRY 500 million, may signal financial instability or a need for liquidity to support its operations, particularly in its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.

The average interest rate of 42.75% on the securities could indicate a high cost of borrowing, potentially leading to increased financial strain on the company.

The repeated issuance of asset-backed securities within a short time frame suggests a dependence on this financing method, which might raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of its business model.

FAQ

What is the recent asset-backed securities issuance by Hepsiburada?

Hepsiburada announced its fourth issuance of asset-backed securities amounting to TRY 500 million, settled on March 12, 2025.

How will Hepsiburada use the funds from the securities issuance?

Hepsiburada intends to use the funds to sustainably grow its BNPL business and reduce its impact on working capital.

What are the details of the asset-backed securities issuance?

The issuance consists of five tranches with an average maturity of 70 days and an annual average interest rate of 42.75%.

What was the total amount of previous issuances by Hepsiburada?

Hepsiburada's previous issuances totaled TRY 1 billion and included amounts of TRY 150 million, TRY 350 million, and TRY 450 million.

What does Hepsiburada's e-commerce platform offer?

Hepsiburada offers a range of services including last-mile delivery, advertising solutions, payment services, and its fintech platform, Hepsipay.

ISTANBUL, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced the fourth issuance of asset-backed securities amounting to TRY 500 million.





The fourth issuance of asset-backed securities amounting to TRY 500 million, within the scope of the TRY 2 billion limit given by the Capital Markets Board to Pasha Yatırım Bank Hepsiburada Varlık Finansmanı Fonu, settled on March 12, 2025. In this structure, Hepsiburada participated as the originating entity with respect to its BNPL receivables. The issue consists of five tranches with an average maturity of 70 days and at an annual average interest rate of 42.75%. Hepsiburada intends to use the funds raised through this issue to sustainably grow its BNPL business and reduce its impact on working capital.





This fourth issuance follows a first issuance of asset-backed securities amounting to TRY 150 million, which settled on June 5, 2024, a second issuance of asset-backed securities amounting to TRY 350 million, which settled on September 27, 2024, and a third issuance of asset-backed securities amounting to TRY 450 million, which settled on December 4, 2024.







About Hepsiburada







Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, operating through a hybrid model that combines first-party direct sales (1P) and a third-party marketplace (3P) with approximately 100 thousand merchants.





With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada serves as a reliable, innovative and purpose-driven companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform offers a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including last-mile delivery, fulfilment services, advertising solutions, cross-border sales, payment services and affordability solutions. Hepsiburada’s integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, provides secure payment solutions, including digital wallets, general-purpose loans, buy now pay later (BNPL) and one-click checkout, enhancing shopping convenience for consumers across online and offline while driving higher sales conversions for merchants.





Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-driven, leveraging its digital capabilities to empower women in the Turkish economy. In 2017, Hepsiburada launched the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ program, which has supported nearly 57.5 thousand female entrepreneurs across Türkiye in reaching millions of customers.







