Hepsiburada to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2025

Hepsiburada will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, highlighting its e-commerce and fintech advancements.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, operating as Hepsiburada, a prominent Turkish e-commerce platform, will release its unaudited financial results for Q2 2025 on July 31, 2025. Hepsiburada operates a hybrid e-commerce model that includes both direct sales and a marketplace with around 100,000 merchants. The platform aims to lead in digital commerce innovation, offering a range of services such as last-mile delivery, advertising, payment solutions through its fintech platform Hepsipay, and affordability options. Since its establishment in 2000, Hepsiburada has focused on empowering women in the Turkish economy, notably through its program launched in 2017, which has aided approximately 65,000 female entrepreneurs.

Hepsiburada will report its unaudited financial results for Q2 2025, which may provide insights into the company’s growth and financial health.

The company serves approximately 100 thousand merchants, indicating a strong and expansive marketplace that supports small and medium-sized businesses.

Hepsiburada's integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, enhances shopping convenience and drives higher sales conversions, showcasing innovation in customer service.

The 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' program has positively impacted around 65 thousand female entrepreneurs, reflecting the company’s commitment to social responsibility and empowerment in the Turkish economy.

The release mentions that the financial results will be unaudited, which could raise concerns about the reliability and accuracy of the information presented to investors and stakeholders.



There is no mention of specific financial metrics or performance indicators in the release, which may lead to uncertainty about the company's current financial health and future prospects.



The timing of the financial results report is before the U.S. market opens, which could imply the potential for negative market reactions should the results be unfavorable or below expectations.

When will Hepsiburada release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Hepsiburada will report its unaudited financial results for Q2 2025 on July 31, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

What services does Hepsiburada offer to merchants?

Hepsiburada offers last-mile delivery, fulfillment services, advertising solutions, payment services, and cross-border sales.

How does Hepsipay enhance shopping for consumers?

Hepsipay provides secure payment solutions like digital wallets, BNPL, and one-click checkout for a convenient shopping experience.

What is the 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' program?

This program supports female entrepreneurs in Türkiye, helping around 65,000 women reach millions of customers since its launch in 2017.

How does Hepsiburada aim to empower women in the Turkish economy?

Hepsiburada leverages its digital capabilities and programs to empower women, facilitating entrepreneurship and economic participation.

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $HEPS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ISTANBUL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, July 31, 2025.







About Hepsiburada







Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, operating through a hybrid model that combines first-party direct sales (1P) and a third-party marketplace (3P) with approximately 100 thousand merchants.





With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada serves as a reliable, innovative and purpose-driven companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform offers a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including last-mile delivery, fulfilment services, advertising solutions, cross-border sales, payment services and affordability solutions. Hepsiburada’s integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, provides secure payment solutions, including digital wallets, general-purpose loans, buy now pay later (BNPL) and one-click checkout, enhancing shopping convenience for consumers across online and offline while driving higher sales conversions for merchants.





Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-driven, leveraging its digital capabilities to empower women in the Turkish economy. In 2017, Hepsiburada launched the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ program, which has supported approximately 65 thousand female entrepreneurs across Türkiye in reaching millions of customers.







