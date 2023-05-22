Hepion Pharma: Phase 2 ALTITUDE-NASH Trial With Rencofilstat Meets Efficacy, Safety Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) reported positive topline results from its recently completed Phase 2 ALTITUDE-NASH clinical trial. The company said the ALTITUDE-NASH trial met both its primary efficacy and safety endpoints, in particular with the 225 mg rencofilstat dose.

ALTITUDE-NASH met its primary endpoint by showing improved physiologic liver function and was well tolerated after four months of treatment in subjects with stage 3 or greater fibrosis based on the AGILE 3+ criteria. All additional secondary endpoints were also met, the company said.

