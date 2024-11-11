Hepion, Pharma Two B announce effectiveness of registration statement for merger

Pharma Two B and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC related to Pharma Two B’s merger transaction with Hepion as previously announced on July 22, 2024. The Proposed Transaction, which has been approved by the respective boards of directors of Pharma Two B and Hepion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 and remains subject to approval by both Pharma Two B and Hepion’s respective stockholders, regulatory approval, listing of Pharma Two B’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PHTB” and other customary closing conditions. Upon the anticipated closing of the Proposed Transaction, the combined company will operate under the “Pharma Two B” name. Hepion also announced that a special meeting of its stockholders will be held on December 12, 2024 to approve the Proposed Transaction. The Special Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEPA2024SM. Hepion stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date of November 6, 2024 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. Hepion filed its definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Proposed Transaction with the SEC and will mail it to stockholders on or about November 8, 2024.

