HEP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.23, changing hands as low as $18.75 per share. Holly Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.48 per share, with $23.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.75.

