HEP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.41, changing hands as high as $18.56 per share. Holly Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEP's low point in its 52 week range is $15.61 per share, with $23.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.58.

