Markets

HENSOLDT Targets Annual Revenue Growth Of 10% For 2026, And 15-20% For Medium Term

November 11, 2025 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HENSOLDT Group said, for 2025, it expects revenue at around 2.5 billion euros, with an expected annual growth rate of 10% in 2026 and 15 to 20% in the medium term. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 18% or higher in 2025, while the company anticipates an annual increase of 50 basis points in the medium term.

The company projects dividend payout ratio to be between 30% and 40% of adjusted net profit, both in 2025 and in the medium term. By 2030, HENSOLDT is targeting revenue of 6 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of at least 20%.

By 2027, HENSOLDT will begin delivering from a newly built radar production facility, more than tripling production capacity compared to 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.