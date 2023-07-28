Hensoldt order intake accelerates as Europe increases defence spending

Changes headline, adds CEO quote, revenue guidance, background

July 28 (Reuters) - German defence electronics maker Hensoldt HAGG.DE on Friday reported a 13% increase in first-half orders compared to the same period last year.

Order intake was boosted by new contracts from European governments as they scrambled to increase defence spending following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said the radar and high precision optics firm in a press release.

"We have the right solutions to respond to the enormous increase in demand for defence and security solutions, particularly in the fields of reconnaissance, electronic warfare and self-protection," said Chief Executive Thomas Mueller in a statement.

The company confirmed its guidance for the 2023 financial year, specifying its full-year revenue forecast at approximately 1.85 billion euros.

The firm, which makes radars for the Iris-T air defence system supplied to Ukraine, said order intake came to 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) versus 0.9 billion euros in January-June last year.

The defence electronics specialist, which makes most of its profits in Europe, expects more orders following Germany's record pledge to invest 100 billion euros to strengthen its military following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

