Hensoldt eyes up to $869 million in listing proceeds

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Private equity-owned German defence supplier Hensoldt could rake in as much as 733 million euros ($869 million) in its planned initial public offering, the company said on Tuesday.

The former Airbus AIR.PA unit, which buyout group KKR KKR.N bought in 2016, plans to sell up to 45.81 million shares, which includes upsize and greenshoe options.

At a price between 12-16 euros apiece, this would result in proceeds of 550-733 million euros and a free float of 32%-44%, the group said.

Reuters reported plans of the listing last week.

The share sale could give the group an enterprise value of up to 2.61 billion euros ($3.09 billion), at the lower end of the span previously given by sources close to the matter.

The offer period for shares in Hensoldt, which competes with groups such as Ultra Electronics ULE.L and Mercury Systems MRCY.O, is expected to run from Sept. 16 until Sept. 23, with the first day of trading slated for Sept. 25.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

