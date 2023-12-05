News & Insights

Companies

Hensoldt acquires ESG Elektroniksystem in $728 million deal

December 05, 2023 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by Devika Nair and Disha Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement from paragraph 2

Dec 5 (Reuters) - German defence contractor Hensoldt HAGG.DE said on Tuesday it acquired defence systems integrator ESG Elektroniksystem for an enterprise value of 675 million euros ($727.79 million), along with an earn-out of up to 55 million euros.

Hensoldt's key shareholders, Germany and Italy's state-controlled defence and aerospace group Leonardo LDOF.MI, also support the deal. It expects nearly 19 million euros in run-rate annual cost synergies in addition to revenue synergies from cross-selling.

The defence company intends to finance the acquisition through a potential capital increase of up to 10% of its current share capital and new debt of about 450 million euros.

Leonardo will not be participating in the capital increase but Germany, through state lender KfW, which holds a 25.1% stake in Hensoldt, intends to participate.

ESG is a manufacturer-independent systems integrator and technology and innovation partner for defence and security.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

($1 = 0.9275 euros)

(Reporting by Devika Nair and Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

((Devika.MadhusudhananNair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.