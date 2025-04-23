Henry Schein's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Melville, New York-based Henry Schein, Inc. ( HSIC ) provides health care products and services to dental and medical practitioners worldwide. Valued at $7.7 billion by market cap, the company operates through the Global Distribution and Value-Added Services, Global Specialty Products, and Global Technology segments.

HSIC is expected to report its Q1 results before the markets open on Monday, May 5. Ahead of the event, analysts expect HSIC to report an adjusted EPS of $1.11 , marginally up from $1.10 reported in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company has met or surpassed Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, HSIC is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $4.84, up 2.1% from $4.74 reported in fiscal 2024 . While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 8.7% year-over-year to $5.26 per share.

HSIC stock prices have plunged 10.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLV ) 3.2% dip and the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 5.5% gains during the same time frame.

Henry Schein’s stock prices dropped 2.3% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Feb. 25. While the company reported a 5.8% year-over-year growth in net sales to $3.2 billion, it missed Street’s topline expectations by a notable 2.3%. Meanwhile, the company observed a notable improvement in margins, leading to an impressive 57% growth in adjusted EBITDA to $270 million and a 73.3% growth in adjusted net income to $149 million. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS of $1.19 came in line with analysts’ projections.

The consensus opinion on HSIC stock is moderately bullish, with a “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 14 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six “Strong Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” HSIC’s mean price target of $77.85 suggests a 20.6% upside potential from current price levels.

