Henry Schein's (HSIC) Zahn Dental and Myerson Enter New Deal

Henry Schein’s HSIC dental laboratory business — Zahn Dental — recently entered into an exclusive agreement to distribute the global dental manufacturing company, Myerson’s newly launched Trusana Premium Denture System. Comprising three products — the Trusana Premium 3D Tooth Resin, Trusana Premium 3D Denture Base Resin and Trusana Bond Denture Adhesive — the system works together to create a premium denture with optimal physical properties and esthetics for dental laboratories.

Henry Schein’s Zahn Dental is focused on delivering products and services that help foster the adoption of digital solutions in dentistry, specifically among lab technicians. Zahn Dental's relationship with Myerson will help Henry Schein strengthen its digital dentistry offerings.

Zahn Dental’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading innovative products, breakthrough technologies, value-added services and technical support makes it a total solution provider. The business is a leading distributor of CAD/CAM equipment, digital materials, removable prosthetic teeth and traditional core supplies to dental laboratories in North America. The addition of Myerson’s complete digital denture system further strengthens Zahn Dental’s portfolio of dental laboratory solutions that help improve its customers’ production processes and enhance patient outcomes.



Created by a team of scientists and clinicians from around the world, Trusana’s patented chemistry delivers an unfilled polymer with high-impact strength and toughness. The flexural strength, modulus, fracture toughness and wear resistance of this polymer are well beyond that of conventional 3D-printed denture materials. Trusana resins won a RadTech/UVA Emerging Technology award for additive manufacturing in 2020.

The Trusana Premium Denture System’s innovative science and technology help dental laboratories produce final digital dentures that maintain strength and the characteristics of a traditional denture. Together, Trusana Premium 3D printing resins result in a high-quality product while helping save time, money and materials.

Per a Research report, the global digital dentistry market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% by 2032.

With dentistry undergoing a significant transition to integrate high-tech digital workflow systems into the dental practice, HSIC remains a favorable choice for customers who are seeking an integrated digital clinical workflow. Earlier in 2023, North American sales of digital equipment comprising 2D and 3D digital imaging, mills and intra-oral scanners returned to growth. However, sales were lower in the third quarter, which reflected a declining average selling price for intra-oral scanners as a result of new products introduced late last year.

The company closed one of its larger transactions this year with Biotech Dental, adding its comprehensive, integrated suite of planning and diagnostic software to Henry Schein’s portfolio of digital dental solutions and fast-growing the portfolio of implants and clear aligners. Within Henry Schein’s technology and value-added service businesses, the largest contributor’s, Henry Schein One, growth continues to be driven by practice management software solutions and cloud-based solutions — Dentrix Ascend and Dentally — which provide the opportunity for dental practitioners to integrate their clinical workflow.

In the past six months, HSIC shares have decreased 8.1% against the industry’s rise of 1%.

