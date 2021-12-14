Henry Schein's (HSIC) New Deal Broadens Medical Supplies Arm

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC recently entered into a cooperative contract with OMNIA Partners to expand in the field of Point-of-Care testing, personal protective equipment (PPE), and essential medical supplies. OMNIA Partners is claimed to be the nation’s largest purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement.

The partnership is expected to broaden Henry Schein’s access to the abovementioned fields within academic and public health settings. However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Deal Details

Henry Schein noted that the product and supplies from this partnership will be available through the Henry Schein Medical University Health business. The company has entered into a master distribution agreement with the University of California. This master agreement is for the distribution of medical supplies to the University of California and all eligible public agencies registered with OMNIA Partners.

According to Henry Schein, this master agreement will help increase savings and support, and provide easy access to COVID-19 testing and services. This will therefore help the company better serve its ”Medical” customers involved in university health, K-12 education, local and state government health care, and first-aid services. Further, this master deal will also offer the supplies of medical, laboratory, equipment and treatment room, pharmaceutical, vaccine, flu, education, and training and simulation products to help fulfill the needs of student health centers, physical therapy, occupational therapy, sports medicine, athletic training, lab, and pharmacy customers.

Strategic Significance

According to Henry Schein, this cooperative contract with OMNIA Partners will help streamline the procurement process for the company’s customers within its Medical wing. This collaboration aims to help HSIC customers receive comprehensive options for the procurement of the medical products and supplies they need to maintain the health and wellness of the public, as well as students and staff.

Additional benefits from this contract include support from sales and service specialists, and expanded access to Henry Schein Medical’s product portfolio.

Recent Notable Developments

In December 2021, Henry Schein’s orthodontics business, Henry Schein Orthodontics, launched Studio Pro 4.0 — a web-based treatment planning software for Reveal Clear Aligners. Reveal is the clear solution that helps practitioners meet their patients' clear aligner demands. It features direct integrations with many leading intraoral scanners as well as direct connections with practice management software. Henry Schein Orthodontics provides a variety of orthodontic products to dental markets all over the world.

In June 2021, Henry Schein achieved a $53.4-million national stockpile contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The contract terms require the company to provide storage and innovative logistic support for 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-related products to healthcare professionals.

In May 2021, the company acquired a 70% ownership position in eAssist Dental Solutions (eAssist). This acquisition will assist the company in fulfilling its mission of providing best-of-breed solutions that help dental offices run more efficiently and profitably, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has risen 9% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Henry Schein currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

