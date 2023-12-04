Henry Schein: Zahn Dental To Distribute Myerson's Trusana Premium Denture System

(RTTNews) - Zahn Dental, the dental laboratory business of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), announced its exclusive distribution of Myerson's newly launched Trusana Premium Denture System. It is comprised of the Trusana Premium 3D Tooth Resin, Trusana Premium 3D Denture Base Resin, and Trusana Bond Denture Adhesive.

"With the addition of Myerson's complete digital denture system, we can continue to strengthen our portfolio of dental laboratory solutions that help improve our customers' production processes and enhance patient outcomes," said Rita Acquafredda, President, Global Dental Lab & Prosthetic Solutions.

