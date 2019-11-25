Henry Schein to Showcase New Dental Offerings at GNYDM

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC announced that it will be exhibiting the new lineup of products and educational offerings at the 2019 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), which is slated to start on Nov 29. The company’s suite of solutions, education, and social media activities, featuring pioneers in the dental industry, should enable oral healthcare professionals to explore new options revolutionizing digital dentistry.

The portfolio of digital equipment and technology solutions set to be displayed at the GNYDM includes its practice management, marketing, and patient engagement software solutions from Henry Schein One; a wide array of financial, business, and office design services and solutions from Henry Schein Financial Services, and Henry Schein ProRepair. The company will also be hosting a live event to demonstrate the optimization of Dentrix treatment plans and other workflow solutions designed to enhance productivity.

Products to be Demonstrated

At the meeting, Henry Schein will demonstrate the latest products and technology solutions such as 3Shape TRIOS Move, 3Shape TRIOS 3 Basic, the A-dec 500 chair, Convergent Dental Solea Dental Laser, and Dentsply Sirona CEREC Primescan. Henry Schein’s Exclusive Product Specialists will be presenting the new Clinician’s Choice Bluewave Laser, Reveal Clear Aligners, and other unique product offerings available from Clinician’s Choice, Sheer White, and Sprig Oral Health Technologies.

Recent Developments Within Dental Arm

Henry Schein’s strategy of expanding digital dentistry on a global basis is encouraging. It is busy promoting digital workflows for general dentistry and dental specialties. The company is currently focusing on offering a diversified portfolio and value-added services within the dental space.

Lately, it has been investing in acquisitions that should strengthen its international presence in the dental implant space.

In August, the company announced the acquisition of Cliniclands that offers dental consumables, implants, prosthetic, and orthodontic solutions and equipment to dentists in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. In July 2019, Henry Schein announced its foray into the Italian dental practice management software market with the small but crucial acquisition of Elite Computer Italia. In June 2019, it acquired Hayes Handpiece franchise, a leading provider of dental handpiece products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Price Performance

In the past six months, the stock has rallied 3.4% against the industry’s 8.8% decline.

