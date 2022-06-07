Markets
Henry Schein To Buy Condor Dental Research For Undisclosed Financial Terms

(RTTNews) - Health care company Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) announced Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Switzerland-based privately-held dental distribution company Condor Dental Research Co. SA. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

Henry Schein will acquire Condor Dental from MCCB Holding Sarl, a health care holding company that is wholly owned by the Libon family.

The transaction will enable an entry into the Swiss market and enhance Henry Schein's ability to serve pan-European dental service organizations with its dental distribution business.

This transaction is expected to be neutral to Henry Schein's 2022 diluted earnings per share and to be accretive thereafter.

Once the transaction closes, Condor Dental will join Henry Schein's International Distribution Group, and the business will continue to be led by Yves Mailliard, Condor's Chief Operating Officer.

