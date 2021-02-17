Markets
HSIC

Henry Schein Sees 2021 Adj. EPS To Be At Or Above 2019

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) said that it expects 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to the company to be at or above 2019 non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.51.

The guidance assumes foreign exchange rates that are generally consistent with current levels, and that end markets remain stable and are consistent with current market conditions. The guidance does not assume any material market changes associated with COVID-19.

The company expects that patient traffic will improve to pre-COVID-19 levels.

