Henry Schein Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in Store for the Stock?

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.66%. Henry Schein’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed on one occasion. The average surprise is 1.37%.

Q4 Estimates for HSIC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.33 billion, which suggests an increase of 4.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.30, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 9.2%.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of HSIC’s Q4 Earnings

Estimates for fourth-quarter earnings have remained constant at $1.30 in the past 90 days.

Here’s a quick overview of the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Key Factors Driving HSIC’s Q4 Performance

Global Distribution and Value-Added Services

The segment is likely to have witnessed solid sales momentum across both merchandise and equipment in the fourth quarter of 2025. U.S. merchandise sales may have benefited from targeted promotional programs initiated earlier in the year, which have likely helped Henry Schein continue to increase its U.S. market share, while corporate brand sales may have also remained strong. The sales volume of digital dental equipment is likely to have been robust. The U.S. equipment arena is expected to have benefited from the strong order intake at DS World and the impact of the new online financing program. These developments may have favorably contributed to the company’s fourth-quarter revenues.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Henry Schein, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

Henry Schein’s U.S. Medical business may have seen solid demand for medical products and pharmaceuticals, alongside ongoing momentum in Home Solutions. International dental merchandise and international equipment sales are also likely to have positively impacted revenues. Value-added services sales may have been driven by consulting services, including the eAssist revenue cycle management business.

Our model projects Henry Schein’s Global Distribution and Value-Added Services revenues to increase 3.9% year over year in the fourth quarter.

Global Specialty Products

Within this segment, continued strength in implants and biomaterials, as well as endodontics, is expected to have boosted the fourth-quarter performance. Henry Schein is also likely to have gained share across most implant markets where it has strong positioning. Both S.I.N and Biotech Dental implant systems are expected to have made a solid contribution, supported by growth in the BioHorizons Camlog premium brand.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, U.S. implant and biomaterials sales may have gained from the continued traction of the BioHorizons Tapered Pro Conical implant and the ongoing demand for SmartShape Healers abutment.

Internationally, implant sales across the DACH region and Latin America may have been robust due to patient demand and the execution of the regional team. Henry Schein’s endodontics business is expected to have continued benefiting from expanded sales reach through the company’s U.S. distribution team. We also assume a strong contribution from the Orthopedics specialty business to have supported the company’s top line.

Going by our model, Global Specialty Products’ revenues are expected to increase 5.9% year over year.

Global Technology

Similar to the past quarters, the segment’s sales may have been driven by strong growth in the Core Practice Management System Solutions business, particularly in cloud-based platforms, including Dentrix Ascend in North America and Dentally outside of North America, as well as strong growth in the revenue cycle management offerings, including e-claims, electronic billing and patient messaging. These may have also supported growth in the company’s annual recurring SaaS subscription revenues, alongside higher adoption of transactional services.

Our model estimates indicate Global Technology revenues to grow 9.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Suggests for HSIC

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Henry Schein has an Earnings ESP of -0.77%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Key MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Veracyte VCYT has an Earnings ESP of +7.98% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter EPS suggests an increase of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Globus Medical GMED has an Earnings ESP of +3.92% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24.

GMED’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter EPS implies a surge of 26.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Merit Medical Systems MMSI has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24.

MMSI’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.