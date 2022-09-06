Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Henry Schein Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Henry Schein had US$851.0m of debt, up from US$782.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$108.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$743.0m. NasdaqGS:HSIC Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

A Look At Henry Schein's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Henry Schein had liabilities of US$2.08b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.44b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$108.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.41b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.99b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Henry Schein has a market capitalization of US$9.70b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Henry Schein's net debt is only 0.68 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 39.2 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Fortunately, Henry Schein grew its EBIT by 5.7% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Henry Schein's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Henry Schein generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 83% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Henry Schein's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! We would also note that Healthcare industry companies like Henry Schein commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Henry Schein's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Henry Schein insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

