Henry Schein Names Ronald South CFO, Succeeding Steven Paladino, Effective April 29

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), a solutions company for health care professionals, announced Wednesday the appointment of Ronald South as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 29.

South will succeed Steven Paladino, who plans to retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 29, after 35 years with the company and 29 years as CFO.

The newly appointed CFO is Henry Schein's Vice President, Corporate Finance since 2008 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2013.

Additionally, Henry Schein announced that Olga Timoshkina, who joined this past September as Vice President, Corporate Controller, will succeed South as Vice President, Corporate Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

In his new role, South will report to Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. Olga Timoshkina will report to South.

The company said Paladino will remain a member of its Board of Directors, serving until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May, when he is expected to stand for re-election to the Board by a vote of the company's stockholders. He also will advise the company as a consultant following his retirement.

