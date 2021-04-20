Henry Schein, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSIC) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

Henry Schein, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSIC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Henry Schein could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:HSIC Price Based on Past Earnings April 20th 2021

How Is Henry Schein's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Henry Schein would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 40%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 51% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 18% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Henry Schein's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Henry Schein's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Henry Schein maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

