Henry Schein Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $3.02 billion from $3.37 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $3.02 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.

