Henry Schein Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $47 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $3.37 billion from $3.33 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $47 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $3.37 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year.

