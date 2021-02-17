Henry Schein Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $141.921 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $330.61 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.63 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $3.17 billion from $2.67 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $143.63 Mln. vs. $143.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $3.17 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.

