Henry Schein Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $137 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $3.16 billion from $3.07 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $137 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $3.16 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.43 to $4.71

