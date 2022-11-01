Henry Schein Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $150 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $3.067 billion from $3.178 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $150 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $3.067 Bln vs. $3.178 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.79-$4.87

