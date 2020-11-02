Henry Schein Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $141.70 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $140.56 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $146.97 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $2.84 billion from $2.51 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $146.97 Mln. vs. $134.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.

