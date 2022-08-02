Henry Schein Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $160 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.03 billion from $2.97 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $160 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.

