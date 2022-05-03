Henry Schein Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $181 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $3.2 billion from $2.9 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $181 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.30 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q1): $3.2 Bln vs. $2.9 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.91

