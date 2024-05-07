Henry Schein Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $93 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $3.17 billion from $3.06 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $93 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.17 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.16

