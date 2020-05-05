Henry Schein Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $130.26 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $109.78 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.13 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.43 billion from $2.36 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $134.13 Mln. vs. $120.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $2.43 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.

