Henry Schein Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

August 05, 2025 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $86 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $3.240 billion from $3.136 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $3.240 Bln vs. $3.136 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $4.94

RTTNews
