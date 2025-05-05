Markets
Henry Schein Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

May 05, 2025 — 06:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $110 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $3.168 billion from $3.172 billion last year.

Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $110 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $3.168 Bln vs. $3.172 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.80 to $4.94, with sales growth of 2% to 4%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.84 per share on sales increase of 2.65%.

