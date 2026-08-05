Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Henry Schein (HSIC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $92.18 in the previous session. Henry Schein has gained 17.9% since the start of the year compared to the -0.3% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 2.1% return for the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 4, 2026, Henry Schein reported EPS of $1.27 versus consensus estimate of $1.22 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.8%.

For the current fiscal year, Henry Schein is expected to post earnings of $5.33 per share on $13.76 in revenues. This represents a 7.24% change in EPS on a 4.37% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.85 per share on $14.25 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.9% and 3.6%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Henry Schein has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Henry Schein? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Henry Schein has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.5X versus its peer group's average of 13.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Henry Schein an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Henry Schein currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Henry Schein meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Henry Schein shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does HSIC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of HSIC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO). COO has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. The Cooper Companies, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 10.00%, and for the current fiscal year, COO is expected to post earnings of $4.63 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. have gained 3.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.12X and a P/CF of 12.33X.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is in the top 18% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for HSIC and COO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.