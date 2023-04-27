Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Henry Schein (HSIC) closed at $81.19, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care products maker had gained 1.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Henry Schein will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. On that day, Henry Schein is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion, down 2.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $12.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.6% and +1.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Henry Schein currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Henry Schein's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.54, which means Henry Schein is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HSIC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

