Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Henry Schein (HSIC) closed the most recent trading day at $83.89, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care products maker had gained 9.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Henry Schein will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, down 3.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion, down 2.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $12.84 billion, which would represent changes of +10.6% and +1.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Henry Schein is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Henry Schein is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.01.

We can also see that HSIC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HSIC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

