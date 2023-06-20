Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Henry Schein (HSIC) closed at $77.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care products maker had gained 0.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Henry Schein as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Henry Schein is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.11 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

HSIC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $12.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.36% and +1.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. Henry Schein is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Henry Schein has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.8, which means Henry Schein is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

